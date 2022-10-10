Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands gubernatorial candidates Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios and Saipan Mayor David Apatang took a day trip to Guam on Sunday to court people residing on Guam who vote in CNMI elections.
One of the main messages they are promoting to secure support: Trust in governance has been lost.
“There’s quite a few folks from the CNMI that are still voting in the CNMI, are still residents of the CNMI, but are here on Guam either for medical, employment, and as students, so it’s very important. It’s a significant number and every vote counts. We have some supporters that are here that have been helping us and encouraged us to come and to talk to some of our people living on Guam right now temporarily,” Palacios told The Guam Daily Post.
If elected, one of the first issues Palacios and Apatang said they want to address is rebuilding the trust of commonwealth citizens in their government, which in recent times has been marred by allegations of impropriety and corruption.
“Critically, it's governance, a lot of our people have lost confidence and trust in our own government. Whether it’s ethical conduct of our government officials, it’s providing the basic services, there’s a lot of shortcoming and a lot of issues,” Palacios said.
Palacios, who is vying for the governor’s seat, explained that gaining the trust of the people of the CNMI involves a multifaceted approach.
“Rebounding the economy, rebuilding the economy and getting back on track with good governance and ethical behaviors of elected leaders or appointed leaders that run the government, that’s the challenge that our people face right now," Palacios said.
On top of that, if elected, the duo said they would need to address the basics of public service.
“Public safety, education and health and security - we need to continue to look at that, and those are the difficult parts. And I believe, with over 50 years of combined experience, … Mayor Apatang and I have the experience and leadership abilities to navigate the commonwealth through these challenges,” Palacios said.
But, rebuilding that trust will be a difficult road, he said.
“It’s difficult, of course people are going to be not trusting, at first they’re going to be cynical about it, but you earn your respect and trust through your actions, through humility, respect for the rule of law, hard work and providing the service to our community and our community needs,” he said.
Part of the team's plan, Palacios said, is providing opportunities for CNMI residents that they deserve as U.S. citizens.
"There’s so much opportunities, all we've got to do is work a little harder to get those opportunities and make the best of them and not squander our opportunities,” Palacios said. “Because, if you have a citizenry that is cynical about the government, it’s going to be very, very difficult and so rebuilding that trust is going to take a lot of work, but I think if I understand the fundamentals of what it was that made people lose trust and confidence in the government, I think we are going to be there and be able to resolve and rectify that.”
Apatang echoed the sentiments of his running mate, noting that the team has to start off a potential win on the right foot.
“Rebuilding trust is a very open issue, first we need to do our transition team and then hire good leaders to put in each department and, once the transition team is finished, sit down and work with them, … of course, we have to do our audit to see where the government stand as far as funding is concerned, … right now they’re spending money left and right, so we want to make sure that we start things off right so we know where we are going and what to do,” Apatang said.
Like Guam, the CNMI faces a fiscal challenge once federal COVID-19 relief funds run out. But, unlike Guam, which has tourism and a robust military presence, the CNMI has only one main source of income: tourism.
“We need to take a look at what industries are viable immediately, whether it's military industry,” Palacios said. “We've got to take a closer look at how we can immediately take advantage of that opportunity immediately to be able to cushion of the fall from that cliff and minimize the impact to the basic public services that are needed and people expect from our government.”
Economic rebound
The CNMI, like Guam, has been fortunate to receive federal assistance through several disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Basically, the economic lifeline was through the federal government. The challenges moving forward, and it will happen, because the pandemic is basically over, as President Joe Biden declared, and so the accessibility to the level of federal resources that we had is not going to be there. So the challenge now is how do we continue on with that service without those resources,” Palacios said.
Palacios, who currently serves as lieutenant governor of the CNMI, noted that he has decades of experience as a public servant, having served 18 years with the CNMI Division of Fish and Wildlife and the CNMI Department of Lands and Natural Resources, 8 years in the CNMI House of Representatives and 12 years in CNMI Senate.
"Our experience are wide-ranging and so today I am the lieutenant governor the last four years. I have served the community, I believe, honorably, respectfully, and productively and fairly impactful in some of the programs I either initiated or took under my wings, albeit, second in command,” Palacios said.
Like Palacios, Apatang said he also has spent years in public service.
“When (Palacios) asked me to work with him, I thought about and decided to accept the offer because my heart is for the people of the commonwealth. I have always been a public servant. When I retired from the military, I promised I would go home and work for the people to repay back what they did for us and so I am still serving the people."
Having served 8 years as mayor of Saipan, he can no longer continue in that capacity. Being a mayor admittedly is a stressful job. Unlike Guam, which has multiple mayors, in Saipan there is only one mayor for the entire island.
“It's very stressful sometime, but, at the end of the day, I always feel good because I accomplished a lot of things and my people are very hardworking staff at my office and we do our job, we earn our income and we work for our taxpayers and that really makes me feel good to continue my political career,” Apatang said. “I really love working for our community, that’s my heart.”
He said he believes change is possible.
“We want to rebuild the trust in our government and and get it back to where it’s supposed to be, where people can trust the government. Not worry about any other issues of corruption and all that so we are the ones that can do that we have all the experience and we’ve been in this business for a long time,” Apatang said.