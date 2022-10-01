SAIPAN — The three Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands gubernatorial candidates presented their plans to address several issues in a debate hosted by the Saipan Chamber of Commerce on Thursday evening at the Saipan World Resort’s Taga Hall.
The debate was moderated by Guam talk show host Patti Arroyo.
During the debate, Democratic Rep. Tina Sablan, Independent Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios, and Republican Gov. Ralph Torres answered questions and presented their plans.
The questions came from chamber members and the general public, and were mostly related to business or the economy. These included workforce, tourism, utilities, solid waste management, public health and casino gaming, among other topics.
Prior to the debate, the questions were placed in sealed envelopes and secured by the event’s auditor, chamber member Joshua Wise.
The debate’s timekeepers were Dr. Nelson Krum and Donna Krum of Paradise Dental Spa.
“I think I did very well," Palacios said after the debate. "In the beginning, I was a little bit loud, but I think I did very well in answering the questions and giving my perspective and my thoughts. ... I think we all did well. We all came with our own thoughts and agendas, and I think everybody expressed what they wanted to express.”
Sablan said that, prior to the debate, she had "thought a lot about the potential questions that could be asked tonight."
“I do wish we had a little bit more time to hash out our ideas and really accentuate the differences in our positions on the different issues, but the rules are the rules and I want to thank the chamber for giving us this opportunity," she said. "This is really the first time that the public has had a chance to see all three candidates on the same stage.”
On KKMP radio Friday morning, the governor said the debate was “an opportunity for all to talk about themselves, on what they want to do, what they have done, and be proud of their track records."
"When you're running, it is your obligation to tell the community why they should vote for you," Torres said. "Degrading someone else doesn't make you look better. Talking negative to other people doesn't make you any better. Our CHamoru and Refaluwasch cultures are all about respect. We may disagree on things, but we don't go on personal attacks. ... I'm 43 years old. I don't want to be telling a 68-year-old or 75-year-old how to respect people [with] the same respect they are getting. ... You [have] to earn the respect, right? ... But I don't know, we're here and we continue to do what we need to do.”
The CNMI general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.