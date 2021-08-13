SAIPAN — With Guam reporting positive cases containing the delta variant of the coronavirus among community members with no recent travel history, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna on Wednesday said the goal of getting more people vaccinated in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands is more critical than ever.
"The CNMI has always been monitoring the cases globally, including Guam, and we saw that the delta variant is indeed spreading," she said. "Our decisions to make changes to our entry protocols come from ... details of the cases we're finding at the border. We're grateful that we have the ability to make those changes as they become necessary."
She noted that the CNMI also has been reporting breakthrough cases, which involve those who are fully vaccinated.
"We can see how the vaccines are ... preventing severe illnesses," Muna said. "We cannot emphasize enough that achieving the goal of getting more people vaccinated in the CNMI is more critical than ever. We must also continue to practice the three W's: Wear a face mask, wash your hands and watch your distance."
An additional individual was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday evening, bringing the CNMI total to 211 cases since March 28, 2020.
The individual who was identified by travel screening and confirmed through testing on arrival on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, has been quarantined, and is being monitored actively.
The CHCC Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team has initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed cases.
View the new CHCC COVID-19 dashboard at https://chcc.datadriven.health/covid19.