CNMI health workers, community leaders get COVID-19 vaccine

SAIPAN — Health care personnel, public health officials, Gov. Ralph Torres, Bishop Ryan Jimenez and Saipan Mayor David Apatang were among those who received the COVID-19 vaccine at the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Medical Care and Treatment Site on Saturday morning.
The first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shots in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands was administered at 7:30 a.m.
CHCC Director of Nursing Renea Raho was the first to receive the shot, followed by the governor. Also receiving the shots were CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna, CNMI COVID-19 Task Force Chairman Warren Villagomez and Bureau of Environmental Health Director John Tagabuel.
In an interview, Muna said, "We need to protect our health system, which consists of hardworking personnel, and these include our nurses who are on the front line of treating patients with COVID-19."
She added, "We need to protect those that can protect and help heal us. As we have reported, the Pfizer vaccines have strict logistical requirements, and it is just one of the reasons we follow (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines for priority."
The CNMI has received doses for more than 2,000 individuals, Muna said, adding, "We were assured that we will get more vaccines in the coming weeks as we get more people vaccinated."
She thanked everyone for their patience as "this is only the beginning of the rollout."
In a separate interview, Villagomez said the task force was very happy that the setup for the first vaccination went well as planned.
He said more than 80 individuals from first responder agencies and CHCC were registered for the initial round of vaccination.
"We had Department of Public Safety police officers controlling the crowd and the traffic. Our health care workers who were registered for the vaccine were all here – we had a good turnout and we are continuing on. So we hope to continue this campaign and effectively reach out to the rest of our people after our first responders and health care workers and the vulnerable populations like the manåmko' got theirs," he said.
Tagabuel is encouraging everyone to take the vaccine.
"If anything, it is an added protection against anything that might come down later on. We build up our immunity by taking vaccines, and the vaccines in general are over 95% effective," he said.
"Although the risk here is very low, now, finally, the vaccine is here. Let's protect ourselves and let's protect our community," Tagabuel added.
Gerald Deleon Guerrero, a special assistant for homeland security and emergency management, said the COVID-19 vaccination "is the beginning of the end of the tunnel."
"We have been responding to this pandemic," he added. "Now that the vaccine is here on island, we have a brighter outlook moving forward. ... We will soon have enough for everyone."
Prior to getting the shot, each patient's registration will be verified.
After getting the shot, the patient proceeds to the observation room where he or she stays for 15 minutes so that doctors can see if there are any adverse effects.
Then the patient is given a card that he or she will bring back for the second shot 21 days later.