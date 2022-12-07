CNMI hosts regional conference for libraries, archives, museums

SAIPAN — Delegates from across the Pacific are on Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, for the four-day 31st Annual Pacific Islands Association of Libraries, Archives and Museums, or PIALA, Conference.
PIALA President and Joeten-Kiyu Public Library Director Erlinda C. Naputi on Monday said the association is committed to fostering awareness and encouraging cooperation and resource sharing among Pacific libraries, archives, museums and related institutions.
With the theme of “Strengthening Connection in the Pacific,” libraries and other repositories of information from Chuuk, the CNMI, Guam, the Marshall Islands, New Zealand, Palau, and Pohnpei are all represented in this year’s conference being held at Crowne Plaza Resort. The event will feature presenters from Florida and Colorado.
“Many of you have traveled great distances to be here,” Naputi said in her welcoming remarks. “This serves as a reminder to us of just how important our work of strengthening connections in the Pacific remains. ... It is important that we continue to collaborate, communicate, and strengthen our connection in the Pacific. We are excited to reestablish the pathways for our Pacific Island communities to learn, achieve, succeed, and share ideas. ... PIALA is like a family reunion, which we look forward to every year and, although a few of us are not here this year, we hope to see them in our future conferences.”
Young CHamoru author Jacqueline Iris Quitugua, accompanied by her grandmother, Jacqueline A. Quitugua, M.Ed., a senior director of the CNMI Public School System, gave a moving reading of her book, “Si Tatå-hu (My Dad),” which shares her recollection of her late father who died of oral cancer when she was just 5 years old.
“May we continue to place our libraries as instructional spaces that will give our children the opportunities to share their stories,” her grandmother said to the delegates.
In her keynote address, CNMI first lady Diann T. Torres recognized the young author and other children for sharing their stories.
Through the Lady Diann Torres Foundation, over 3,000 books by 12 young authors have been printed and published, written in English and translated into the CNMI’s indigenous languages, CHamoru and Carolinian.
“I intend to continue this program for as long as I am able to because it is imperative that, as leaders of today, we have the responsibility to ensure that we continue, in some way, the preservation of culture and language, if not in the form of published books, then in other forms that are equally as effective,” Torres said.
She also commended local and visiting delegates for their various contributions to society. “It is an honor to be addressing a crowd of brilliance, a crowd of information guardianship, intellects of today, who are the bearers of historical treasures, who I consider to be the most vital group in the safekeeping of history, the cataloguing of stories, documents and information to educate our children who will eventually become the leaders of tomorrow. Your role in society is immeasurable and more valuable than you could ever quantify or imagine,” the first lady said.
Delegates from the CNMI, New Zealand, Guam, and the U.S. mainland gave presentations throughout the day. Officials from the Institute of Museum and Library Services delivered virtual messages to the delegates.
The opening ceremony began with an invocation by the Rev. James S. Balajadia, followed by a CHamoru cultural chant and the blowing of the “kulu,” or conch shell, by local cultural practitioners.
Also present for the opening ceremony were Northern Marianas College board Chair Charles V. Cepeda who represented the Kiyu family, CNMI House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez, Rep. Angel A. Demapan and Rep. Leila H. F. C. Staffler.
The conference concludes Wednesday evening.
For more information, visit https://piala-pacific.wixsite.com/piala-pacific/.