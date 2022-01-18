SAIPAN – The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives on Wednesday unanimously passed House Bill 22-91 that would fund the $1.3 million bonus for CNMI government retirees.
All the 20 members present voted yes to Rep. Donald Manglona's H.B. 22-91 after it was amended to include the $13,000 for the Office of Public Auditor fee.
He said the bill, which now goes to the Senate, would ensure that “we don't put our government at risk of any violation of the American Rescue Plan Act rules.”
He said they realize and acknowledge all the hard work that all the retirees "had put into bettering the lives of our people and our Commonwealth. We wanted to reward that by doing it in a fiscally responsible manner.”
On Dec. 15, 2021, the Republican-led Senate adopted Senate Joint Resolution 22-5 which seeks to approve Republican Gov. Ralph DLG Torres' request to reprogram $1.3 million from the general fund for the payment of a $500 holiday bonus for each retiree.
But the Democrat-led House did not act on the joint resolution and instead demanded more information from the administration about the funding source.
Manglona echoed the concern of Vice Speaker Benjamin Jonathan Attao that “absent funding source and not clearly identifying which business unit [in the fiscal year 2022 budget] will be affected, we cannot allow for this reprogramming of funds from our local resources and use ARPA or any federal resources to backfill these accounts.”
"We all know payments to pension funds are not allowed in the ARPA rules and guidelines," Manglona said.
Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig has said that “we are neither increasing nor reducing the current budget level. Furthermore, the funds for this retiree bonus will use the budget allocations from the Office of the Governor and the Department of Finance, and not from any other program.”
New round of stimulus proposed
The House also unanimously adopted House Joint Resolution 22-12 “to strongly encourage and endorse” a new local economic impact payment of direct and expedited financial relief to qualified households, and expansion of eligibility for premium pay bonuses for essential workers in the government and private sector.
Authored by Rep. Tina Sablan, the joint resolution calls for a payment of $500 local stimulus per eligible adult, and $500 per qualified dependent.