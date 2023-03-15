CNMI House OKs revised fiscal 2023 budget resolution

SAIPAN - The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives on Monday unanimously adopted House Concurrent Resolution 23-1 to accept CNMI Gov. Arnold I. Palacios's proposal to revise the fiscal year 2023 budget.
The revised budget would no longer include American Rescue Plan Act funds and would reduce the executive branch’s working hours to 72 hours per two-week pay period. However, the revised budget increased to $121.6 million from $109.7 million the projected local revenue available for appropriation.
In a March 8 letter to lawmakers, the governor also requested “up to 50% reprogramming authority for the total funds appropriated to the departments, agencies and offices of the executive branch.”
He added, “Although my administration will exert every effort to stay within our means and the 25% reprogramming authority already provided in the Planning and Budgeting Act, we may need expanded flexibility to address critical issues as they arise for the remainder of the fiscal year.”
Following the House session Monday, the House Ways and Means Committee convened at 3 p.m. to begin its deliberation on the revised fiscal 2023 budget.
According to House Concurrent Resolution 23-1, the Legislature is urging the governor “to submit a report as soon as possible setting forth any amendments or changes to the budget, including actual revenues and expenditures to date for fiscal year 2022, any policy changes proposed since the March 8, 2023, letter submittal of the Fiscal Year 2023 amended budget, and other significant factors affecting the budget for fiscal year 2023.”
The estimated gross budgetary resources for fiscal 2023, as indicated in the revised budget proposal, amount to $164.19 million.
Of this amount, $48 million is for earmarks and debt payments, leaving a total of $116.19 million for government appropriation and $5.4 million for the Department of Public Lands.
Ways and Means Vice Chair Rep. Blas Jonathan Attao said the committee's goal is to pass a revised fiscal 2023 budget on or before April 1.
He said the committee also must anticipate whatever concerns the CNMI Senate may have so the concerns can be addressed in the House and the revised budget may be “smoothly” passed in the Senate.
For his part, Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez said he may schedule a House session for Friday or Saturday, depending on how soon the Ways and Means Committee can complete its work on the revised budget.