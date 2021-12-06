SAIPAN — The CNMI House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee on Friday issued a subpoena to Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres.
The subpoena requires the governor to appear before the committee at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, in the House chamber.
The committee chair, Rep. Celina Babauta, stated the House panel "appreciates that Gov. Torres has made several comments to the media with respect to the JGO investigation."
"He has been waiting for this moment to clear his name and we look forward to his testimony. The committee hopes that he will make the time to answer our questions under oath," Babauta said.
According to the subpoena, the governor will be asked about the following items "and other related matters":
• First/premium class travel performed on behalf of the CNMI government.
• Expenditure, per diem, stipend and reimbursement justifications in the course of travel performed between 2015 and the present, including, but not limited to, reimbursements for meals, hosting and gifts claimed by or on behalf of Gov. Torres and first lady Diann Torres.
• Property/inventory policies, procedures and practices of the CNMI Office of the Governor, including, but not limited to, equipment and goods purchased or claimed by or on behalf of the governor and/or the first lady.
• The use of Department of Public Safety personnel for personal security detail and the use of other government personnel and resources, including federal grants, for the benefit of the governor and the first lady.
• Contract and contractual relationships entered into for the benefit of the Office of the Governor, the governor and the first lady, including, but not limited to, contracts for personnel, consulting and legal representation.
• Payment and use of utilities for the benefit of the governor and the first lady.
• Federal investigations involving CNMI government expenditures and resources.
The governor is "further commanded to testify then and there under oath, give lawful and truthful responses to all lawful inquiries and questions put to you on behalf of the ... House of Representatives."
The House JGO also subpoenaed DPS Commissioner Robert Guerrero, who was commanded to appear before the panel at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 7 in the House chamber.
The committee said it will ask him questions about DPS boating safety policies, procedures and operations, as well as records, expenses, travel authorizations, travel vouchers, reimbursement requests, boat manifests and float plans pertaining to the boat trips of the governor, the first lady or their relatives and friends.