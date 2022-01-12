SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands House Ways and Means Committee will conduct an oversight of all contracts pertaining to the CNMI government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rep. Corina Magofna, a committee member, will lead the investigation.
She has sent separate letters to public assistance officer Patrick Guerrero, Finance Secretary David Atalig, Procurement Services Director Frank Aguon, homeland security and emergency management special assistant Gerald Deleon Guerrero and Governor's COVID-19 Task Force Chair Warren Villagomez.
Magofna is requesting the following information:
• A list of all vendors who received contracts associated with the CNMI government's COVID-19 response to provide goods and services (quarantine facilities, personnel protective equipment, equipment, supplies, meal services, sanitation services, etc.); as well as information regarding each vendor's name, contract type (goods, service or both), contract amount, date of execution, effective date, expiration date, contract number and a brief description of what the contract is for.
• Copies of all contracts for all vendors whether local (CNMI), foreign and/or other U.S. jurisdictions (Guam).
• A list and copies of all disbursements/payments issued to all vendors including invoices and information, such as payment date, payment amount, invoice number, description of goods and/or services and service period.
• Any/all documents, transmittals, correspondence (emails, fax, etc.) and any other forms of communication as they relate to contracts associated with the CNMI government's COVID-19 response.
Magofna said the investigation was prompted by an invoice from JOGO Sanitation Services dated Nov. 16, 2021, indicating that it charged the government $4,749.50 daily, or $142,485 monthly, for the disinfection of the multipurpose center in Susupe, and $752 daily, or $22,560 monthly, for the disinfection of the Medical Care and Treatment Site in the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. parking lot.
Rep. Edwin Propst earlier made a separate Open Government Act request pertaining to this matter.
Magofna said, "Many of us (representatives) received a lot of inquiries, questions and concerns about the invoice. And as you may already know, this particular invoice went viral on social media as well as on WhatsApp."
Consequently, she said, "the committee decided to conduct an oversight into the matter, not just on JOGO but on all contracts, so we could provide accurate information and answers to our constituents/taxpayers."
Additionally, the committee will review the procurement practices involved in the COVID-19 contracts to ensure compliance with procurement regulation, she said.
"The intent is to inform the public that we are looking into (American Rescue Plan) expenditures and how the funds are being spent, specifically (on) contracts associated with the COVID-19 response," Magofna said.