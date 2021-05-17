SAIPAN — The CNMI House Ways and Means Committee will come up with its own spending plan for the American Rescue Plan Act funds for fiscal year 2022.
The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands will receive $481,876,521 in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds that the U.S. Congress appropriated in the ARPA.
On Friday and Tuesday, the CNMI House Ways and Means Committee conducted budget hearings for the Rota and Tinian municipal governments.
The committee chairman, Rep. Donald Manglona, said the committee plans to hold similar budget hearings for departments, agencies and other government activities starting this week.
Gov. Ralph Torres submitted his fiscal 2022 budget proposal to the Legislature on April 1. A balanced budget must be enacted into law before Oct. 1 to prevent a partial government shutdown.
In an interview Thursday, Manglona said, once all the budget hearings are done, his committee will adopt a resolution proposing an ARPA spending plan based on the outcome of the budget hearings.
Manglona said the House leadership bloc will push its spending plan in case House Bill 22-33 does not pass the Senate.
The measure, which Manglona authored, would allow the Legislature to appropriate ARPA funds, and calls for "transparency and accountability" in spending the federal moneys.
The House vote on the bill, however, was 10 in favor and 10 against, but Speaker Edmund Villagomez cited a House rule that allowed him to vote twice to "break the tie."
When asked for his legal opinion by the House minority bloc, Attorney General Edward Manibusan said: "It is my opinion that the tie-breaker rule in the House rules allowing the Speaker to vote twice in the event of a tie contravenes" the CNMI Constitution's Article II Section 5(c) which states: 'The Legislature may not enact a law except by bill and no bill may be enacted without the approval of at least a majority of the votes cast in each house of Legislature.'"
Regarding the budget hearings for Rota and Tinian, Manglona said the leaders of both islands are "OK" with the governor's proposed budgets for their respective municipalities.
But he said the mayors of both municipalities also requested additional ARPA funding for either purchase of new equipment or upgrade of existing equipment. The two mayors also are asking for the restoration of full-time employee slots that were vacant in fiscal years 2020 and 2021.