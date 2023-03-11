CNMI House ready to work on revised fiscal 2023 budget

The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands governor announced Wednesday his administration's proposal, among other things, to reduce government employees' work hours from 80 to 72 due to the "depletion" of more than $481 million in American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds the CNMI received from the federal government.
Toward the end of the House session Thursday, Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez said he will call a session for 2 p.m. Monday so legislators can get the budget revision process going with the drafting of a concurrent resolution in response to the governor's request.
ARPA funds out, local revenue in
The ARPA funds in the office allocations of each CNMI senator and House member will be taken out in the revised fiscal year 2023 budget, but the budget spreadsheet indicated a $15,000 increase in each member's discretionary account.
According to CNMI House Ways and Means Committee Chair Ralph N. Yumul, in the original budget measure, now Public Law 22-22, each lawmaker was allocated $150,000, which was a combination of local and ARPA funds — $90,000 in local funds and $60,000 in ARPA funds.
Because there are no more ARPA funds, Yumul said, the respective allocations would have gone down to $90,000 from $150,000.
He said the $15,000 increase in each lawmaker's allocation, as indicated in the revised budget spreadsheet, was derived from the $11.2 million increase in revenue projection.
"So out of that increase in local revenue, the governor proposed a $15,000 raise in our allocations," Yumul said.
The members' allocation, he added, is the money they use for the operation of their offices, including the salaries of their office staff and community workers.
It is also the source of funds for the maintenance of villages in their respective precincts, which includes fuel for brush cutters, bottled water for community workers, canopies and tables for constituents who need them and other community expenses, Yumul said.
So, these allocations go to their respective constituents, he added.
He also noted that from $150,000 as originally allocated, “our office allocations actually took a cut to $105,000.”
Rep. Blas Jonathan Attao, the Ways and Means Committee vice chair, said the committee will continue to work with the administration in the next couple of weeks to address the revised budget, as well as the fiscal 2024 appropriation measure.
"We need to get down and really start a lot of legwork," he added.