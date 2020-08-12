The Governor's COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced on Monday that one individual has been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the current case count in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to 49 since March 28.
"The individual was identified upon arrival through incoming traveler screening," stated the CNMI Office of the Governor. "The individual is safely in quarantine and was moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring. CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts (passengers on the same flight, close family members, friends and associates) of the newly confirmed case."
Of the total 49 confirmed cases, the release stated, 25 have been identified through port-of-entry screening procedures in accordance with the CNMI COVID-19 Emergency Directives.
Of the 25 confirmed cases identified through travel screening, "20 cases originated from the U.S. mainland, two from a U.S. territory and three from a foreign country," the statement added.
Through the Governor's COVID-19 Task Force, many interventions have been put in place to protect the community from the spread of COVID-19, as well as care for those who are diagnosed. Proactive isolation of recent cases, identified through the CNMI Mandatory Declaration Form and COVID-19 testing required for all incoming passengers, highlights the value of this border containment effort. Combined with immediate contact tracing, these interventions are key to minimizing the risk of exposure for COVID-19 to the community within the CNMI.