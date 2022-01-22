Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho denied the request of Shaun Duenas Reyes, who wanted to delay the start of his prison sentence.
Reyes, 30, and co-defendant Dino Ayuyu Mettao were arrested last year after they tried to sell stolen excavator batteries to their owner.
Reyes pleaded guilty to theft and admitted violating the terms of his probation in a previous case.
On Jan. 19, Camacho accepted Reyes’ guilty plea and sentenced him to 120 days in prison.
Reyes was given credit for the 24 days he had served, and he will be placed on probation for three years after serving his jail sentence.
The judge ordered court marshals to see to it that the prison sentence begins immediately.
But at the hearing, Reyes asked the court to allow him to report to the Department of Corrections the day after his sentencing.
“The Department of Corrections is not a hotel that a defendant gets to choose when to check in and check out,” the judge replied.
“A defendant has the constitutional right to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law. Defendant Reyes just entered a plea of guilty and no longer has the constitutional protection of being presumed innocent.”
Mettao also has pleaded guilty to theft.
Police said Reyes and Mettao tried to sell four heavy equipment batteries to United Equipment Rentals, which owns them.