The Northern Mariana Islands Supreme Court formally adopted the Northern Mariana Islands Rules of Guardianship Procedure, according to a press release from the Judiciary of the NMI on Tuesday.
These rules are intended to clarify and streamline court proceedings to determine the appointment of guardians for minors and incompetent adults. After the regulations were finalized by the Supreme Court Rules Committee, the Rules of Guardianship Procedure were submitted to the legislature for approval.
On March 9, the House of Representatives voted to approve the proposed rules, finding them to be “necessary for modernization and expedition purposes.” The Senate neither approved nor disapproved of the rules, and they became effective 60 days after submission in line with the NMI Constitution.
According to House Committee findings and public comments from judiciary representatives, the Rules of Guardianship Procedure were based heavily on existing provisions of the Rules of Probate Procedure.
The Rules Committee found it necessary to extract these rules and place them in a stand-alone set.
Additional changes will promote expediency and modernization of guardianship proceedings, the release stated.
A copy of the NMI Rules of Guardianship Procedure is available online at https://cnmilaw.org/pdf/courtrules/R37.pdf.