The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Judiciary is accepting applications for its 2022 Summer Pre-Law Program.
The program is a valuable opportunity for those interested in the law and those thinking about going to law school, according to a press release from program organizers. The program is open to college students and graduates and will take place in person in Saipan from June 27 to July 13.
It will center around introductory classes on two legal topics but will include a variety of other activities.
The two law professors heading the program both share the distinction of having grown up in the CNMI.
Rose Cuison-Villazor is an alumna of Mount Carmel School who is an expert on immigration law and the dean of Rutgers Law School. She is the first Filipina-American to become the dean of a law school in the United States. She will teach property law, according to the Judiciary.
The second professor is Eun Hee Han of Georgetown Law, who attended Saipan Community School. Han previously taught at Brooklyn Law School and George Washington University. She will teach legal research and writing.
In addition to the law classes, the other major component will be workshops about preparing for the Law School Admission Test and the law school admissions process. Participants will be paired with attorney-mentors who will provide assistance and guidance. Finally, they will also go on tours of the local courts and be able to participate in a mock appellate hearing before a panel of justices.
Since the program started in 1991, 35 participants have graduated from law school, and most have returned to the CNMI islands. They include Chief Judge Ramona Manglona of the U.S. District Court, Justice Perry Inos of the CNMI Supreme Court, and Assistant Attorney General Carmen Borja, as well as attorneys in the private sector such as Janet King, Anthony Aguon, Frances Demapan and Jose Mafnas Jr.
The application is available online at www.jotform.com/form/212577699780878, and will be accepted until March 1. Application fees are $100 for residents and $200 for nonresidents, and can be paid to the Northern Marianas Judiciary Historical Society.