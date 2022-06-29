SAIPAN — Of the more than $700 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funds the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government received through the American Rescue Plan, the CNMI Department of Labor has disbursed more than $300 million, Labor Secretary Vicky Benavente on Friday told the CNMI House Ways and Means Committee.
Although the application period ended in October 2021, the U.S. Department of Labor gave the CNMI until June 2023 to administer PUA benefits, she said.
"We are mandated by the U.S. Department of Labor to finish this program by June 2023. That's a year from now," Benavente said.
To date, she said, about $400,000 a week is disbursed to qualified PUA applicants who have just turned in documents or have completed the submission of the required documents.
She said, right now, there are still 1,900 applicants waiting to receive their PUA. Some of the applicants have issues with their original applications, she added, and these include overpayment, missing documents or inaccurate or wrong information.
Fiscal 2023 budget
As for the CNMI Labor budget, CNMI House Ways and Means Committee Chair Donald Manglona noted the department requested $1.18 million for fiscal year 2023, but Gov. Ralph Torres proposed $846,000 for the department. Manglona, however, said his committee is expecting a revised budget from the governor by July 1.
He said the governor's proposed budget for CNMI Labor in fiscal 2023 does not include funding for operations.
The local Labor Department budget in the current fiscal year, ending Sept. 30, is $1.7 million, Manglona said.
Benavente told the committee that the Workforce Investment Agency and Occupational Safety and Health Administration are 100% federally funded, and the rest of her department's divisions and programs also receive federal funds.
For fiscal 2023, she said, her department's $1.18 million budget request will allow CNMI Labor to "fill positions that will help us carry out initiatives with our educational partners and other initiatives that the department wants to continue, like the expansion of its employment services division, as well as the enforcement division."