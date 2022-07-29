SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Sen. Edith Deleon Guerrero and Reps. Corina Magofna, Vicente Camacho and Denita Yangetmai went to the Manåmko’ Center in Saipan on Wednesday to deliver a brand new smart TV set, audio equipment and other items similar to those stolen from the center last month.
They also brought fruits and snacks for the manåmko’.
Deleon Guerrero said the lawmakers were able to find some funding from their respective offices to buy appliances comparable to those that were stolen last month. The devices include bluetooth speakers, a copying machine, a 32-inch smart TV, a security camera system, acoustic and electric guitars, an Epson projector and tools.
The senator told the senior citizens, "We are so happy to be here and we hope that you enjoy the items that we delivered this morning so that you can go on with your activities here, have some fun and continue your bingo games."
Yangetmai told the manåmko’, "We have great things for you, for your entertainment, and some snacks."
Magofna said, "It's great to be here and see your beautiful faces. Thank you for the warm welcome."
She said it had been weeks since the center was burglarized, but the lawmakers worked hard to find funding so they could buy replacements for the stolen items.
"Today is the day available for us to come together and deliver some of the goods, and I hope that you enjoy them. I hope that the stuff that we brought today will help make you happy. It is great to see you again," Magofna said.
Camacho told the manåmko’, "I'm sorry about your plight, but I want to thank my team for actually doing this. Now that we have these musical instruments back, why don't we bring back the music and dancing? That is what this is all about. Let's cheer up and hope to see you guys again."
Saipan Seniors Advisory Council President Genia Draper said the island community "has come a very long way for us."
"We are getting donations right and left, the things that we need and the things that we want. The people understand the needs, but they also know the things that we want and they are giving us the luxury of having it. So let's give them a big round of applause," she told her fellow manåmko’.
Office of Aging Director Walter Manglona said the manåmko’ did not ask for donations from anyone.
"But people in the community heard about what happened here," he added, as he thanked the lawmakers for their help.