CNMI leaders discuss ways to revive economy

SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government and business leaders discussed the current state of the economy and how to revive it in a town hall meeting held in the Hyatt Regency Saipan ballroom on Wednesday.
The participants included Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios, Senate Vice President Jude Hofschneider, Sen. Sixto Igisomar, Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao and Rep. Joseph Leepan Guerrero, as well as members of the Governor's Council of Economic Advisors led by Chairman Jerry Tan, Education Commissioner Alfred Ada and Northern Marianas College interim President Frankie Eliptico.
The two-hour meeting discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local business community.
Chamber President Velma Palacios relayed to the CNMI officials the sentiments of businesses, especially small businesses, that have been having a hard time dealing with federal and local rules.
She said many local businesses are still dealing with the problems created by the federally mandated prevailing wage survey, while those that are trying to reopen have found that permitting agencies are charging higher fees.
Joe Guerrero, a restaurant and bar owner, said some of the fees have doubled or tripled.
"You have to listen to this," Rep. Joseph Leepan Guerrero told the lieutenant governor. "Our permitting agencies suck. The administration has to take action on this."
Some small business owners recounted how they are trying to survive in these hard times.
A salon owner said, because many people are still scared to go to salons, she went house-to-house in the villages to provide haircuts and other services.
Roman "Bo" T. Palacios, representing J.C. Tenorio Enterprises, said the CNMI has to explore ways to help small businesses, which he believes are an important part of the economy.
Tan said, "While we talk about reopening the economy safely, let us first see if there's really a demand out there."
Even if the CNMI opens up to tourists, he said, there may be no planes bringing in passengers.
Tan said, because of its unique economic conditions, the CNMI should be exempted from certain strict federal rules.
Lt. Gov. Palacios said he had met with the heads of permitting agencies last week to discuss the concerns of the business community.
He said the agencies will "look at what they need to do to streamline things."
The lieutenant governor added that federal permitting rules are also delaying critical infrastructure recovery projects in the commonwealth. He said the CNMI government itself is also struggling to comply with the requirements of federal agencies.
But he said the CNMI is still "poised to receive close to half a billion dollars in federal assistance for infrastructure."
Speaker Attao agreed, saying that, "hopefully in the following months," the CNMI will start receiving millions of dollars in capital improvement funds and other federal assistance.