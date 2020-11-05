SAIPAN — As the CNMI celebrated Citizenship Day on Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Torres and other Commonwealth leaders said they and the rest of the local people were grateful for being citizens of the U.S.
The governor said it is very important to celebrate this day and to appreciate "what we have here in the CNMI as part of the U.S."
It was on Nov. 3, 1986, when President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation to "welcome the (CNMI) into the American family and congratulate our new fellow citizens."
The governor said the people of the CNMI are also very thankful for the assistance provided by their federal government amid the global pandemic.
"We are thankful for what we have despite of all the struggles we're going through as we all work together as one community," he added.
Former Military and Veterans Affairs Office Director Vincent Castro Camacho, a Democrat running for a House seat in Precinct 3, said Citizenship Day also means exercising one's constitutional rights, and freedom to choose and to speak.
He said if people truly understand their rights, they will not be easily oppressed or intimidated.
"So I hope that on Citizenship Day people also think about their rights as U.S. citizens so they will do what they are supposed to do without feeling pressured to do so," Camacho said.
Former Lt. Gov. Diego Benavente said Citizenship Day "was the day when we became citizens of the best nation in the world, the United States of America."
Former Sen. Thomas Villagomez said in celebrating Citizenship Day, the local people should "exercise their rights," which include "enjoying life."
Former Speaker Joseph Deleon Guerrero said that when people celebrate Citizenship Day, they are celebrating one of the fundamental rights of being members of a free and democratic society, and that is the right to choose their leaders and to participate in their government affairs.
Former Sen. Ray Yumul said as U.S. citizens, the people of the CNMI "receive a lot of benefits and protection from the U.S., and that includes its justice system and democratic system. So being a citizen of the U.S. means a lot."
Republican Rep. Marco Peter, who is seeking reelection in Precinct 3, said on Citizenship Day, people must remember that being part of the "free world" is something to appreciate.