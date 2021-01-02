SAIPAN – The happy memories are few and far apart for those reflecting on 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic crisis,
However, members of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands community say things are looking better for 2021, thanks to the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We have suffered enough,” House Floor Leader John Paul Sablan said. “I am hopeful for 2021.”
Ticking off the economic crisis, budget cuts and furloughs of thousands of workers, outgoing Vice Speaker Lorenzo I. Deleon Guerrero said there are lessons to be learned from 2020, and he encourages the 22nd Legislature to be ready to prevent the further devastation of the CNMI economy.
The CNMI is fortunate to be part of the U.S., he added. “It is our federal government that has provided us much-needed financial assistance,” he said.
Good things
But there are some good things that happened in 2020 for which people should be thankful.
For Patrick C. Guerrero, the governor’s authorized representative for federal assistance, the CNMI government is very grateful for the funding assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other federal agencies through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.
“Do we need more? Certainly. But we have so far found some means to stay afloat by also cutting cost where we can. Many costs are unavoidable because we can’t put a dollar amount on someone’s life. How do we continue in the coming year, is a question that remains to be answered. But I hope that we’ve done what we could with what little we have this past year,” he said.
“I am glad (2020 is) over, but we are far from over with this pandemic.”
The vaccine is just another line of defense, Guerrero said, but he added that the CNMI, so far, has done a great job of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“We still need to practice safety measures like washing our hands, social distancing and wearing masks.”
He said public health protocols have allowed some people to take up worthwhile hobbies “like backyard gardening.”
He added, “We’re not going to return to what it was prior to the pandemic, but we hope for something good, if not better, when this is all over.”
Boni Sagana, an advocate of improved status for longtime guest workers, was happy about the enactment of H.R. 559, which provided CNMI-only permanent residency status to certain groups of nonresidents.
House Minority Leader Tina Sablan also believes that members of the community who have lived and worked here, maintained legal status and become very active members who contribute to the community and raise families, “should have the opportunity to become full members of our society and to have stable status.”
It is good for the economy, good for their family and good for the stability of the community, she added.
And it’s been a long time coming, she said, although she has been saddened to see many longtime members of the community who had to leave over the years.
“But for the ones who are still here, and now finally have the opportunity to apply for and gain residency status, it is a wonderful development,” she said.
Tina Sablan thanked U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan for leading that effort and making it possible. She is also grateful to all of Gregorio Sablan’s colleagues in the U.S Congress and the CNMI government who supported the effort to provide improved status “to these important members of the community.”
Tina Sablan also expressed hope for the others who have maintained legal status and worked legally, but did not meet the other qualification requirements.
Some of “these members of the community have fallen out of status, which is really not a fault of their own, but are still members of our community. They, too, should have an opportunity to come into regular, stable, permanent status and continue to live and work here.”
Tina Sablan noted that it was also in 2020 when the NMI Democratic Party became one of the two major political parties on the islands once again.
“Well, it really has been an amazing journey. The NMI Democratic Party went from zero members in April, zero candidate and zero incumbent to four of us who decided to declare as Democrats and announce that we were running again for reelection as Democrats. And we worked from there. There was an amazing team of people who were actively recruiting candidates. We, the incumbents, were also recruiting candidates and we built a slate of strong, credible, qualified, caring citizens who wanted to offer themselves for public service. And so we went from zero in April to 10 incoming Democrats and independent allies,” she said.
Coming together
For his part, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres congratulated “our entire CNMI community for really coming together this year. Despite the challenges of this very difficult year, it is through hard work, proactive planning, and cooperation by our doctors, nurses, first responders, government employees, private business partners, and our residents that we have made the CNMI the safest place in the United States from COVID-19.”
He added, “Lt. Gov. (Arnold I.) Palacios and I are sincerely grateful to all of you for taking real initiative to keep our manamko’, our critically sick, and our loved ones with preexisting conditions safe. While we continue wearing masks, practicing good hygiene, and social distancing, we continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, so that we can move forward as a community to rebuild our economy and make our islands more resilient for the future. The COVID-19 vaccines provided by CHCC are safe, effective, and trusted by scientists, elected officials, and our faith-based leaders.”
“Let’s continue to be one family working together to build a stronger Marianas. Un Familia, Un Guinaiya, Inafa’maolek, Tipiyeew. Let’s get vaccinated, CNMI,” the governor said.
“From our families and our entire administration, we wish you all a Happy New Year and a safe and prosperous 2021! Please stay safe this holiday weekend.”