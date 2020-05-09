SAIPAN – Certain members of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives raised concerns on Thursday relating to the appointment of the governor’s chief of staff, Angel Demapan, as the point of contact for federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, relief funding in the CNMI.
“The question is what happened to Patrick Guerrero? We are just curious because we were not made aware of this,” said Rep. Ivan Blanco. Guerrero has been the governor’s authorized representative.
House Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao added, “This is news to us.”
Rep. Marco Peter also asked, “Where does (Guerrero) play a part in this? Or the Office of Management and Budget? Or the Finance secretary?”
'Confusion over a process'
Demapan issued the following statement: “Understandably, the lack of understanding from the members about the difference between a point of contact and a governor’s authorized representative (or GAR) seems to be causing confusion over a process that they are not fully aware of.
“First of all, I am not the point of contact for all the CARES Act funds being provided to the CNMI. I am only the point of contact for the $4 million awarded to the CNMI by the Office of Insular Affairs to the Office of the Governor. And since the Office of the Governor is the recipient, I, in my capacity as chief of staff, was designated as point of contact to handle communications for this particular award between the Office of the Governor and OIA.
“Secondly, the $4 million allocated to the CNMI has not been fully approved pending the CNMI’s submission of a Territorial Action Plan (or TAP) to OIA for review and approval. The action plan for the CNMI is still being formulated by a working group being led by (the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation), Homeland Security & Emergency Management, the COVID-19 Task Force and the Office of Grants Management."
Request to appear for questions
The appointment of Demapan was also noted during the meeting Thursday morning of the House Special Committee on Federal Assistance and Disaster Related Funding.
The members agreed to formally request that Demapan appear before the committee, alongside the head of the Office of Management and Budget and the Department of Finance, to answer questions on the administration’s expenditure plan for CARES Act funding.