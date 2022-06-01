SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios was testifying Tuesday morning in the CNMI Superior Court when he asked Judge Pro Tem Alberto Tolentino for a "short break." After the judge granted his request, Palacios stood up and fell. Responding fire department personnel brought him to the hospital.
The following statement was posted on the ArnoldDave 2022 Facebook page:
"Lt. Governor Arnold I. Palacios was in court this morning testifying when a pre-existing back condition was exacerbated requiring immediate medical attention.
"The Lt. Governor was brought to CHCC as a precautionary measure. Lt. Governor Palacios is alert, engaging, and talking the whole time while getting attended to.
"The Lt. Governor and his wife Wela are very thankful for the judge, marshals, court staff and EMTs for their quick action, and response."
In a separate statement, Gov. Ralph Torres said:
"It was an unfortunate situation today. First Lady Diann and I ask for the CNMI to pray for Lt. Governor Arnold Palacios. We extend our deepest thoughts and prayers for him for a full and speedy recovery."