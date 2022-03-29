SAIPAN — The Governor's COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. have announced that the CNMI is transitioning from COVID-19 Community Level high to medium, in accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new COVID-19 metric of Community Levels.
A combination of three factors determines the COVID-19 Community Level: new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days; the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients; and the total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
Based on these factors, the COVID-19 Community Level can be classified as low, medium or high.
With the transition to medium, there is a change in indoor masking recommendations.
Although the CNMI did not have an official mask mandate, it is no longer recommended that all people wear a mask indoors in public.
In Community Level medium, people who are considered immunocompromised or at high risk for severe illness should talk to their health care provider about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions.
Also, people who live with or have social contact with immunocompromised individuals should wear a mask when indoors with them.
CHCC will continue to require visitors and clinic patients to wear masks in patient-serving areas.