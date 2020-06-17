SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands has shifted from Community Vulnerability Level Yellow to Level Blue, Gov. Ralph Torres said Monday on KKMP radio.
The CNMI Economic Recovery Plan states that Level Blue "signifies significant progress in community-based testing, and represents the fourth point of phasing before 'Green,' (and it also) ensures that precautions continue to be made to ensure thresholds of positive cases are regularly monitored."
Curfew hours are now from midnight to 4 a.m., with the exception of front-liners reporting to or returning from duty, anyone else who is lawfully employed and reporting to or returning from work, as well as patients going to or returning from medical treatment.
All businesses are permitted to be open to the public from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Businesses offering food and beverages for dine-in customers can serve at 50% of their maximum capacity. Bars are permitted to reopen with temperature screening before entry, and businesses that aren't bars or restaurants can operate at 75% of their maximum capacity.
Gatherings of up to 25 people in a single room or space are now allowed. Church and worship services can limit attendance to 50% of their maximum capacity, and gyms, Managaha island and all public beaches and pathways will remain open.
But all transport vehicles utilized for trips to and from Managaha must be disinfected after each use.
Noncontact recreational activities, including shoreline subsistence and commercial fishing activities, are still permitted.
All public parks, including the Grotto, remain closed. All amusement and gaming establishments, such as the casino, video poker establishments, and e-gaming facilities, also remain closed.
Every business establishment and its patrons must adhere to social distancing and sanitation guidelines, including wearing protective face masks.
Businesses must still have "one-way" flow signs posted for entrance and exit, and must maintain crowd control. They must have a hand sanitizer station upon entry and exit, provide protective barriers between employees and patrons, and ensure that there are visible lineup markers 6 feet apart leading to the cashier counter.
They must also frequently clean all surfaces, including entrance/exit door handles, shopping baskets and shopping carts, as well as handles of chill boxes, coolers and freezers.
In addition, restaurants and bars must conduct temperature screening of all patrons entering their premises. Food and beverage establishments, including bars, are strongly encouraged to use outdoor dining space wherever possible.