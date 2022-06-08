Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios remains in the intensive care unit of The Queen's Health Care Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he continues to undergo tests in the aftermath of his "medical event" May 31 at Guma Hustisia in Saipan.
"Lt. Gov. Palacios is in high spirits and feels much better this week," the CNMI Office of the Lieutenant Governor said Tuesday in a statement. "He wishes to thank everyone for the outpouring of support from the community that came in the form of thoughts, prayers and visits. He would also like to apologize to anyone who came to visit him but were unable to because of the limited access to patients in the ICU."
He also expressed his appreciation for the fast action taken by the emergency medical technicians from the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services who arrived in the courtroom moments after they received the call.
"I can never repay them. They were the first responders and they got me out of there in no time and put me in a better situation," Palacios stated.
He also thanked CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres for personally coordinating with the Department of Defense for the lieutenant governor's safe transport to Hawaii.
"I want to thank him for working things out with the Department of the Air Force to have that C-117 ready to take off the next day. I wasn't aware how quickly things came together in the early evening to evacuate me off island," Palacios said.
"Our community is a small community and we set aside these major, sometimes dramatic, differences when the need arises. We're decent people, God-fearing people, and we look out for each other under any circumstances," he added.
He likewise expressed his appreciation for the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. medical team, the staff with the CNMI Medical Referral Program in Saipan and Honolulu, the Department of Defense, the flight crew that assisted him from Saipan to Hawaii, his friends and family, and especially his wife, Wella.
His office said it will continue to provide updates as they become available.