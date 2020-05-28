SAIPAN — Gov. Ralph Torres said on Tuesday that July 15 is the target date for reopening the islands to tourists.
During an online press conference aired on KKMP radio and hosted by Gary Sword, the governor said his administration is working with tour and airline partners from Japan and South Korea.
"Our goal is to hit July 15. If we make it, excellent. If we don't, then it's a moving target date, but the most important thing for everyone is to make sure that we have an understanding with our tourist partners on how to approach our tourism here," Torres said.
Skymark Airlines of Japan has announced it will resume its flight service to Saipan at the end of July, "which is okay because it will give the community time to adjust to the 'new norm' when tourism activities resume."
The governor said there are "a lot of factors that need to be addressed before we get there. It is not as simple as opening up."
The CNMI community, first of all, needs to feel safe before the islands can again welcome tourists, he added.
Northern Marianas Business Alliance Corp. President Alex Sablan, who is also a member of the governor's Council of Economic Advisers, said they will continue to work with the governor's COVID-19 Task Force.
"We want to be ready and prepared to receive tourists and get the economy going again," he added.
The governor said, "I strongly believe that we're moving in the right direction and also at the right pace."
He noted that compared to other nations and territories, the CNMI has one of the strictest emergency rules.
"We continue to look at every angle," the governor said. "Lifting some of the restrictions is based on our success and progress as a community as we make sure that our (front liners) have proper personal protective equipment."
Everyone in the community has a stake in reopening the tourism industry while ensuring that everyone will remain safe, he added.
"We really need to ... continue practicing social distancing as much as we can, and definitely continue wearing face masks."