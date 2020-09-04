SAIPAN — The islands' Medicaid program could forfeit millions of dollars in federal funding due to insufficient local appropriation, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Medicaid Director Helen Sablan told the Senate.
In her letter to the Senate Fiscal Affairs Committee chairman, Senate Vice President Jude Hofschneider, Sablan said the CNMI's fiscal year 2021 budget proposal allots $2.5 million for the Medical Assistance Program and Enhanced Allotment Plan of Medicaid.
She said the Medical Assistance Program, or MAP, is the health insurance program under Title XIX that helps pay health care providers in accordance with the Medicaid State Plan approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The Enhanced Allotment Plan, or EAP, provides health insurance funding for pharmaceuticals for Medicare and Medicaid "dual-eligibles," Sablan said.
For the administration of the Medicaid program, the proposed local budget as approved by the CNMI House is just $187,400.
Sablan said the administration costs are set in Title XIX to be 50% federal and 50% local.
She noted that in the proposed fiscal 2021 budget, "absolutely no funds were provided for utilities, office supplies, or any other operational expenses that would be funded at 50%-50% federal-territory matching."
Moreover, Sablan said, the proposed budget provided "absolutely no funding" for the Medicaid Enterprise Systems.
By not providing the 10% territory match for the MES, she said, CNMI Medicaid "will not be able to make 'reasonable and appropriate' progress and will jeopardize the current and future funding for CNMI Medicaid program."
She added, "It will be very difficult for the Commonwealth Medicaid Agency to explain to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the U.S. Congress or other federal agencies such as the Government Accountability Office or the Medicaid and (Children's Health Insurance Program) Payment Advisory Commission and others that have already inquired, that the 'CNMI did not even fund the 10% of the projects' even though the federal government has increased funding immensely ($60 million for fiscal years 2020 and 2021), and (when) the effective federal matching assistance is 89.2% of all Medicaid and 100% CHIP funding during the period of the public health emergency."