SAIPAN — The Pacific Island Health Officers Association is redirecting the shipment of supplies for the CNMI to Guam, which had 820 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths as of Sunday.
Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna said the CNMI usually gets supplies for COVID-19 prevention, including test kits and personal protective equipment, from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through PIHOA.
But because of the urgency of the situation on Guam, the CNMI shipment from PIHOA this past week will be diverted to the territory.
"They asked if that could be forwarded to Guam instead," Muna said. "We said yes."
Established in 1986, PIHOA is an organization of health officials of six U.S.-affiliated Pacific Islands: Guam, the CNMI, American Samoa, Palau, the Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia – Chuuk, Kosrae, Pohnpei and Yap.
Muna, who is also PIHOA executive board president, said the CNMI has an adequate supply of test kits for community members and inbound passengers.
As of Sunday, the CNMI had reported 54 COVID-19 cases and two deaths since March.