Based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands has revised its protocols, effective Sept. 24, for all inbound travelers to the region, the CNMI government announced in a press release.
All inbound travelers originating from a Level 3 or higher jurisdiction on the CDC travel list who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are required to quarantine for seven days in a designated government facility if they submit a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the flight. Without a negative PCR test, unvaccinated travelers will quarantine for 10 days. Fully vaccinated travelers, regardless of travel origin, will be required to quarantine for five days in a designated government facility.
Stopovers in a Level 3 or higher jurisdiction will count as the traveler's origin, according to the release.
All travelers will be tested for COVID-19 on arrival and on the fifth day of quarantine. Fully vaccinated travelers will be released on the fifth day if they test negative.
Unvaccinated travelers won't be released until the seventh day, if they test negative. Unvaccinated travelers without a negative PCR test will be released on the 10th day even if they test negative on the fifth day. The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. may conduct additional PCR tests if necessary.
All travelers who test positive will be isolated for 10 days.
Vaccination documentation is required, with a mandatory health form, upon arrival. CDC vaccination cards will not be considered acceptable verification.
For people vaccinated in the CNMI, their records can be looked up in the CHCC database for verification.
There are additional rules for travelers requesting critical or essential work approval.
An “essential worker” is one listed in the Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers Advisory List accessible from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, at http://www.cisa.gov/critical-infrastructure-sectors
The CNMI, while recognizing CISA categories, has established a local process to consider modified quarantine for certain essential work needs critical for the CNMI. Simply being in a CISA category should not be perceived as a reason to be exempted from CNMI procedures, nor does it confer “approved essential worker” status for the CNMI.
All travelers are encouraged to fill out their health declaration forms at https://governor.gov.mp/covid-19/travel prior to their arrival.
Additionally, the CNMI COVID-19 information line has a new number and operating hours. For comments, concerns, and inquiries regarding entry or quarantine protocols, call 670-488-0211 or email travel@vaccinatecnmi.com. The hotline runs 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Sunday.