Utility cuts power to IPI staff housing
SAIPAN — Imperial Pacific International on Tuesday notified its employees that the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. had disconnected power to its housing units due to the failure of IPI to pay its utility bills.
IPI Vice President Tao Xing declined to make a statement when asked about the internal memorandum from management to "all employee housing residents."
"We regret that, during the current state of challenges we face," the memo stated, "power to the employee housing properties (has) been disconnected." These properties are Miller Estate, Brown House, Lucy's apartment, Tanapag dormitory and Chalan Laulau dormitory.
The memo also stated that IPI management is working closely with CUC to have the power reconnected soon.
Without power, the pressurized water distribution in the affected properties has also become an issue.
Rep. Tina Sablan, a member of the House minority bloc, said she has reached out to the Commonwealth Casino Commission, the environmental health team of Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Labor.
"We are still in a public health emergency, and hundreds of employees and their families living in intolerable conditions in multiple company housing areas is a concern for our entire community," Sablan said.
"I urge the casino commission to take all necessary action to ensure that the immediate problem of utility disconnections and unsanitary conditions at IPI housing is addressed as soon as possible," she added.
She did not say what "necessary action" the commission should take.
NY-based firm hits IPI with $1.9M lawsuit
SAIPAN — Sardini Group Inc., an engineering firm based in New York, sued Imperial Pacific International in federal court for breach of services contract in the amount of $1,951,127.10.
Sardini Group Inc., through attorney Joe W. McDoulett, filed the lawsuit on Wednesday against IPI, alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment.
The plaintiff, demanding a jury trial, is asking the court to issue an order awarding Sardini $1.9 million, consequential damages, pre- and post-judgment interest, and attorney's fees and costs.