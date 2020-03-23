Health official: Heed governor's directive, stay home
SAIPAN — Residents should heed Gov. Ralph Torres' directive to stay home, said Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Operating Officer Subroto Banerji.
"If people stop doing what they normally do – going to church, restaurants, stores or any area with a large crowd – it could give us a two-week reset. That is the essence of what they did in the mainland U.S., which is what we have to do here. The only way for viruses to find you is by jumping from one person to another," said Banerji, who is also the deputy incident commander of CHCC's area operations center.
In emphasizing the importance of social distancing, Banerji said data from the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 monitoring website indicated that China had the largest number of virus cases, but the number came down "because they stayed home."
Banerji added, "So I am asking the people, 'Why are you not heeding the governor's advice?' Please stay home."
On Wednesday, Northern Marianas College launched a social-media campaign urging members of the public to "Stay Home, Save Lives."
"Do your part to contain the possible spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19 in the CNMI. Stay home and help prevent the transmission of the virus in our community, especially among our manåmko'," the campaign stated.
Task force recommends continuing meals for students
SAIPAN — CNMI COVID-19 Task Force Chairman Warren Villagomez said the Public School System should continue distributing student meals, a program that PSS suspended, until March 30.
But he said PSS staff should wear personal protective equipment when handing out the food in an open area.
"The risk is very minimal," said Villagomez, who is also the Public Health and Emergency Program director of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.
During a Board of Education emergency meeting on Monday, Education Commissioner Alfred Ada said PSS suspended the distribution of student meals to avoid the gathering of a large number people following the directive to practice social distancing issued by the Office of the Governor.
"They can do social distancing by not walking closely together," CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna said, referring to PSS staff and students.
Press Secretary Kevin Bautista agreed with Muna, saying a lot of students need the meals.
"For some of them, the meals are their primary food sources."
Villagomez noted that the meal program is federally contracted.
"So let the contractor facilitate it. Their food handlers are trained in infection control," he said.
In suspending the distribution of student meals, PSS Child Nutrition Program director Dale Roberts said the school system was being proactive in not bringing people together in a public area.
"Because families are self-quarantined together and our children are also in the same household with elderly folks, we run the risk of bringing those kids to school to give them food and then mingling with other people that may have it — they can end up bringing it to their manàmko' that are at risk," Roberts said.