6 passengers test positive for COVID-19
(Daily Post Staff) — Six newly arrived individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. said on Sunday.
This brings the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands total to 86 cases since March 28.
The two new cases were identified by travel screening, with the diagnosis confirmed through testing on arrival. The six people have quarantined and moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.
In addition, CHCC has initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed cases, including passengers on the same flight.
Federal funds keep DYS afloat
By Emmanuel T. Erediano
For The Guam Daily Post
SAIPAN — The $1.3 million provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, and disaster supplemental funds will allow the Division of Youth Services to continue providing services to the community, said DYS Administrator Vivian Sablan.
The federal funds will help the division meet its personnel and operational needs, including its program outlet at the Kagman Community Center, which officially opened on Wednesday.
Sablan said the Kagman facility will remain a community center where DYS will coordinate the delivery of its programs and services.
The goal is to bring DYS services closer to the members of the Kagman community, she added.
A partnership with IT&E and the Public School System allowed DYS to upgrade the internet services at the center so students can have access to high-speed internet in the parking lot.
Sablan said DYS continues to work with students in meeting community hour requirements while providing various internship opportunities at the Kagman Community Center.