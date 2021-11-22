CNMI opens booster shots to all age 18 or older

Saipan's Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands governor's COVID-19 Task Force, with guidance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, now offers booster shots to all adults 18 years and older.
Individuals who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may receive a booster shot at least six months after completing their primary series, CHCC stated Sunday in a press release. Individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine can receive booster shots at least two months after completing their primary series, CHCC added.
Individuals can obtain a booster shot by walking into the Saipan multipurpose center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Adverse reactions reported after getting booster shots were similar to the reactions after receiving the initial COVID-19 vaccine series, CHCC stated. Fatigue and pain at the injection site were the most commonly reported side effects, and overall, most side effects were mild to moderate, according to the health care entity.
Individuals who have questions about booster doses are encouraged to talk to their health care providers about their medical condition and whether getting booster shots is appropriate for them, CHCC added.