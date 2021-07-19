CNMI parole applicant: 'There are a lot of drugs' at Corrections

SAIPAN — Asked by the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands parole board on Wednesday if he ever sought counseling for his drug addiction while serving his prison sentence, parole applicant Benigno Muna Sablan said, "There are drugs at the Department of Corrections."
"How can I seek help when even ... in (prison) there are a lot of drugs?" he asked.
CNMI Department of Corrections officials did not provide comment regarding Sablan's statement, but, according to chief prosecutor John Bradley, "The availability of illegal drugs within the Department of Corrections is an ongoing problem."
Bradley added, "There is currently a bill before the Legislature making possession of contraband illegal. This law would help prosecute anyone who helps a person bring drugs into (Corrections). In addition, ongoing drug testing would help identify anyone that is assisting in smuggling drugs into prison."
Board of Parole Chairman Ramon Camacho said: "This is a concern for us. Prisoners should have no access to drugs in the jail."
Sablan, 38, was convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to five years' imprisonment, all suspended except three years.
Parole board deliberates
The parole board on Thursday afternoon began deliberating on whether to grant or deny the parole applications of Sablan and 10 other felons serving time in the Department of Corrections.
On Thursday, Daniel Muna Quitugua and Artemia Gabayero appeared before the board.
Quitugua said it was his addiction that led him to commit a crime.
"I've come to realize that my actions not only affected myself but also the ones that I love, my family," he said.
Quitugua, 42, was convicted of impersonating a police officer and theft. He was sentenced to five years for impersonating a police officer, and five years for theft, but suspended and to run concurrent with the other sentence.
The 53-year-old Gabayero, who robbed a poker arcade, told the parole board that she was desperate when she committed the crime.
"If granted parole, I will just go home to the Philippines," she said.