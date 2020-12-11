CNMI police won't name driver of vehicle that drove off cliff

SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands police have identified the driver of the black Toyota Tacoma that drove off Suicide Cliff on Tuesday, but will not disclose the person's name.
"The next of kin asked that the name of the operator be kept confidential," Department of Public Safety spokesman Dre Pangelinan said Wednesday.
He said the witness who saw the vehicle driving off the cliff was also questioned by the authorities, but the person provided no other details other than what the witness stated on the 911 call.
DPS and the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services Search and Rescue Unit were immediately dispatched to the scene following the 911 call.
Pangelinan said searchers found the Toyota Tacoma in a heavily vegetated area just below the cliff line.
The vehicle had caught on fire and a body was found partially pinned underneath the pickup, burned beyond recognition, he added.
"Based on an observation of the scene, it appears that the operator was ejected (from) the vehicle," Pangelinan said.
The responding officers and search and rescue unit then conducted a "walk-through of the lookout area and found a license plate near the damaged Suicide Cliff lookout railing," Pangelinan said.
"After this discovery, the vehicle owner was identified and is believed to have been the operator of the vehicle during the incident," he added.
Pangelinan said no skid marks were found in the Suicide Cliff lookout area, adding that the case has yet to be classified and is still under investigation.