SAIPAN — The Commonwealth Ports Authority will work with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to address the lack of CBP officers at the Benjamin Taisacan Manglona International Airport in Rota in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
In his report last week, CPA Executive Director Chris Tenorio informed the board of directors about the concern raised by Sen. Paul Manglona regarding the lack of CBP officers at the Rota airport, where Star Marianas Air operates flights to and from Guam.
In a letter two weeks ago, the senator informed Tenorio that during the process of resuming flights between Rota and Guam, Star Marianas Air learned that CBP now requires the presence of its officers at the airport for pre-clearance of departing passengers from Rota to Guam.
Manglona said this requirement was implemented only after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, there is no CBP officer stationed in Rota.
Right now, the senator said, each time a chartered flight from Rota to Guam is scheduled, Star Marianas Air would have to bring a CBP officer from Saipan to clear departing passengers to Guam. Afterward, Star Marianas Air will fly the CBP officer back to Saipan.
Manglona said Star Marianas Air has repeatedly expressed its commitment to provide flights between Rota and Guam.
He said the people of Rota rely heavily on this flight service for their medical referral and education travels.
But with the absence of a required CBP officer, the new requirement is hampering Star Marianas Air's operations, the senator said.
On behalf of the people of Rota, Manglona said, "I respectfully request your assistance in addressing this concern so that our community may be afforded the opportunity to fly directly to and from Guam."
He hopes that CPA will be able to identify an alternative accommodation, such as a virtual clearance, if possible, to secure the flight service for the people of Rota.
In his response to Manglona, Tenorio said it is not within CPA's authority to decide whether "virtual clearance" is an acceptable alternative. That decision will need to be made by CBP, he added.
In his report to the CPA board, Tenorio said CPA "does not have the authority to implement any procedures for CBP clearance and that the decision lies with CBP. Nevertheless, CPA management will continue to work with CBP and airline companies to explore different alternatives to address the issue."