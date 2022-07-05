CNMI power customers begin paying fuel charge increase of 19%

SAIPAN - Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands ratepayers began paying an increase in the electricity fuel charge of 19.49% July 1.
The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. announced its new schedule of electric charges and rates last week.
The fuel charge increased to $0.4328 per kilowatt-hour from $0.36225 per kilowatt-hour due to an increase in the average fuel oil prices, CUC said.
"Adjustments are made when the Mean of Platts Singapore monthly pricing equals or exceeds a 4.5% differential of the average per-gallon cost of fuel in the calculation of the fuel adjustment charge," CUC added.
According to Energy Insights, “Mean of Platts Singapore is a pricing basis for many refined products in southeast Asia. It refers to the average price reported by the price assessment agency Platts for a product in the Singapore trading hub. For most refined products, MOPS is the benchmark price for the Asia market.”
CUC said the fuel charge is one of two components that make up the electric kWh rate and is used to purchase fuel.
The second component is the base rate which is used to fund operations, projects, and debt payments. CUC said the base rate has not increased since April 17, 2014.
Sen. Frank Q. Cruz, the vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Utilities, Transportation and Communications, said he understands CUC's need to adjust the fuel charge because of the increase in fuel prices which, he added, are beyond the government's control.
Cruz believes "there's still something the Legislature and the executive branch can do with CUC to at least ease the burden on the ratepayers." He noted that CUC is also seeking an exemption from the 1% public auditor's fee which it has not paid.
“The people have been suffering from high prices of fuel and other basic commodities, but the salaries of employees both in the public and private sectors have not been raised,” he added.
The House of Representatives has adopted House Resolution 22-20 urging Gov. Ralph DLG Torres to issue federal government-funded $1,000 vouchers to help qualified households pay their utility bills.
The administration has announced the release of stimulus cards worth $500 each funded with federal pandemic money. They can also be used to pay CUC bills.