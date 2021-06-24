SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands COVID-19 Task Force Chair Warren Villagomez on Friday said the commonwealth continues to prepare for the arrival of South Korean tourists next month.
"As we prepare for the July arrival of Koreans who are very interested in coming here, we are also working hard to make sure that we do not miss any of the guidance that are being put in place, to make sure that we reassure our community here in the CNMI that we are doing everything we can to safeguard their safety," said Villagomez who is also a board member of the Marianas Visitors Authority.
MVA stated that a recent consumer survey conducted by the agency in South Korea shows a high demand for the Marianas among those planning to travel this year, with 94% of survey respondents expressing interest.
The survey also indicated that 58% said they would be willing to stay one to two weeks – significantly longer than the average four- to five-day trips they took prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roughly 80% "agreed" or "strongly agreed" to having a COVID-19 test prior to departure to their destination, as required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for any visitor entering the U.S.
Nearly all respondents "agreed" or "strongly agreed" that support or discounts on hotel and airfare would make them willing to travel to the Marianas.
Earlier this month, the CNMI's Tourism Resumption Investment Plan, or TRIP, was shared with the public.
The plan includes the CNMI Tourism Resumption Task Force's strategies to maintain COVID-19 safety standards while also meeting the key expectations of travelers.
Beginning in mid-July, the initial two-month pilot period of the program will start with two flights a week from South Korea.
The CNMI anticipates 1,400 total passengers over this period.
Subsidies to airlines, hotels, travel agencies, and related businesses to help jump-start tourism in the CNMI will also be provided.
However, if tour packages are successfully sold and airlines have more than 40% passenger capacity, there will be no subsidy.
CNMI COVID-19 protocols will continue to be in place when the tourism industry reopens.
All inbound South Korean travelers will be required to show a negative PCR test for COVID-19 before boarding their flight, as required by CDC.
They will also be required to take a PCR test upon arrival and again after five days' quarantine at a single designated hybrid quarantine resort, where they will be allowed use of the facilities.
Visitors will need to show a negative PCR test before leaving the quarantine resort and will be permitted to continue to stay within corridor hotels on Saipan, Tinian and/or Rota.
Quarantine hotel employees will also be required to stay at the resort during the quarantine period and show a negative PCR test before they are allowed to return home and into the community.
To stimulate more economic activity, each passenger will also be provided up to $500 in travel bucks per island to spend at qualified businesses, such as optional tours, retail stores, and restaurants.
Businesses interested in being a part of the travel corridor will need to apply and qualify for the World Travel and Tourism Council, or WTTC, Safe Travels Stamp, a program to ensure businesses comply with COVID-19 safety protocols enforced by MVA and the CNMI COVID-19 task force.