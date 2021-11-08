SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Board of Education Chairman Andrew Orsini said face-to-face classes at CNMI public schools may resume on Nov. 15.
Meanwhile, he added, schools are being cleaned and sanitized and contact tracing continues to be conducted.
On Oct. 28, after consulting with health officials, CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres shut down all schools and colleges in the commonwealth – "to mitigate against community spread" – for the next 10 days.
Through routine antigen testing, two positive COVID-19 cases had been confirmed at Chacha Ocean View Middle School and Francisco M. Sablan Middle School, both in Saipan.
At Saipan's Marianas High School, one positive case was identified through contact tracing.
"PSS is trying to be extra cautious to ensure the safety of students and school staff," Orsini said.
He said Public School System management has been meeting every day to discuss updates.
On Nov. 1, Orsini said he received a request from acting Education Commissioner Eric Magofna to extend the closure of public schools.
"I have agreed with the request from acting COE Eric Magofna and I have asked the other board members to support the request," Orsini added.
Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muña said the CNMI was set to receive 2,700 initial doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on Saturday.
Orsini said CHCC will require eligible children or students to get the COVID-19 vaccine as part of their health clearance.
He said the BOE has not approved any vaccination mandate yet, but PSS will continue to coordinate with CHCC regarding the vaccination of eligible students.
Acting Commissioner Magofna has said 90% of PSS staff are vaccinated.