SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Board of Education on Friday voted to reopen public schools to in-person instruction on Nov. 29.
The CNMI Public School System's original target date for reopening was Nov. 15.
"As much as the board wanted to reopen schools on Nov. 15, contact tracing is ongoing and there are new cases of positive individuals being reported on a daily basis," Chairperson Andrew Orsini said. "Safety is the priority for all as of now."
During a special board meeting Friday afternoon, acting CNMI Education Commissioner Eric Magofna shared the results of a survey PSS conducted recently.
He said 56.9% of the 3,826 parents who participated in the survey wanted their children at home even if public schools reopen on Nov. 15, while 43.1% of the parents said they would allow their children to return to school for in-person instruction.
Magofna said 56.6% of the parents stated they were not comfortable sending their children to school if it reopens on Nov. 15 because of the rise in positive COVID-19 cases, while 19.5% preferred not to respond to the survey question, and 13.7% said they were worried due to health and safety reasons. Other respondents said they were worried because of vulnerable family members or because their children were not vaccinated.
In a virtual meeting hosted by PSS last week, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna, COVID-19 Task Force Chairman Warren Villagomez and epidemiologist Stephanie Kern-Allely of the Pacific Island Health Officers Association updated parents about the COVID-19 situation in the CNMI, and the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for eligible children.
During contact tracing, Muna said, COVID-19 cases were identified involving one school staff member at Chacha Oceanview Middle School; two students at Kagman Elementary School; three students at San Vicente Elementary School; one student at Hopwood Middle School; five students at Marianas High School; and one student at Francisco Mendiola Sablan Middle School.
Muna said 10 teachers and school staff were quarantined and would be tested five days after exposure. "If they are negative, then they will be released from quarantine," she added.