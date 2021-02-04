CNMI public schools transition to combination of learning models

SAIPAN — Public schools on Saipan, Tinian and Rota transitioned Tuesday from online to blended learning, a combination of in-person and online instruction.
PSS implemented virtual learning nearly a year ago to ensure the safety of its more than 10,000 students and close to 1,000 staff amid the COVID-19 global pandemic.
"I am so excited to be back to school – I miss my classmates and my teachers," said Ma'Ina Salas, a second grader at Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School.
"My school is safe – we just have to follow the rules," the 8-year-old added.
Commissioner of Education Alfred Ada toured Saipan's public elementary, middle and high school campuses on Tuesday, assisting school administrators and staff in welcoming students and parents. He was also in touch with Tinian and Rota school officials.
"Our schools are on top of their game," he said. "Our teachers did an outstanding job in preparing for our blended learning implementation. And our school leadership (has) shown to our community that we can accomplish our goal if we work together," he added.
"You can feel a sense of accomplishment among our teachers, school leaders and staff. They share this success with our biggest partners: our parents."
He also expressed appreciation to all parents for supporting blended learning, and by acknowledging how "it is very critical and necessary for every student."
A new learning space
PSS said up to 95% of the school system's student population returned to the various campuses for blended learning on Tuesday.
While the turnout was "very high," Ada said PSS' goal is 100% participation.
All schools are implementing and strictly observing the recommended safety rules of the Governor's COVID-19 Task Force. These include wearing masks, placement of sanitation stations inside and outside classrooms, installation of glass barriers and other protective partitions between students, setting appropriate markings to and from classrooms and school facilities, and posting warning signs and reminders.
Classrooms have been reconfigured to each accommodate 15 students only.
Temperature checks are conducted on all students before getting on the school buses and upon entering the campus. The temperatures of PSS staff, personnel and parents are also checked.
"Overall, we have a very smooth first day of blended learning," GTC Principal Raena Bermudes said Tuesday.
"Our parents have been very supportive and comfortable in sending their children back to school. Our teachers and staff did very well in organizing and planning for an orderly return to campus."
Tanapag Middle School Principal Hilda Rios said, "Despite the challenges we have all faced with the COVID-19 situation, our teachers, staff and parents really impressed me. They were able to pull it together. They did it seamlessly – and with a smile on their faces," she added.
Tanapag Middle School student Adrianne Sakisat said: "Face-to-face is a lot easier than online learning. With blended learning, we are able to get the needed assistance and interaction from our teachers and classmates."
When asked about safety, Sakisat replied, "Our school made it safe for me and my classmates."
Da'ok Academy principal Christine Tudela said blended learning is about "accepting that social distancing is the new norm in classroom learning."
San Vicente Elementary School principal Paulette Sablan said the transition was orderly, thanks to the "overwhelming support of parents."
"We are also thankful for everyone's support in seeing the importance of blended learning," she added.
Rota's Sinapalo Elementary School principal Daisy Quitugua said students were excited about returning to their campus.
In October 2020, Sinapalo Elementary School, GTC Elementary School, Da'ok Academy, Kagman Elementary School and other public schools conducted "intervention classes."
These allowed for a two-hour in-person instruction involving a limited number of students while following strict COVID-19 guidelines.
Tinian Jr.-Sr. High School implemented blended learning for middle school students on Jan. 12, and for high school students on Jan. 20.
"It's been a good transition for our students," Tinian school principal Dionne Santos said. "They are all very excited to be back to see their peers and to be in a different and safe space for learning."
She added, "Just like anything that is new, it was a challenge at first, but I think now our students have already settled in."
Kagman Elementary School, William S. Reyes Elementary School and Tinian Elementary School switched to blended learning on Jan. 12.