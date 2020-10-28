CNMI Public Works orders IPI to stop work in Garapan

SAIPAN — In a notice dated Oct. 27, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Works informed Imperial Pacific International that its hotel and casino project in Garapan is in violation of the Building Safety Code.
"You are hereby notified to stop work immediately," DPW stated.
DPW added that the following "must be complied with prior to continuation of work":
- Suspend all work from Levels 3-14 until shop drawings and revised plans are submitted to and approved by the building safety officer.
- Suspend all welding work until special inspectors are on board and approved by the building safety officers.
DPW said failure to comply "may result in fees, civil penalties or fines."
"This order will remain in effect until the Building Safety Division issues an order rescinding it," DPW stated.
Asked for comment, IPI said the main reason behind the stop order was "lack of certain paperwork." IPI added that it has "submitted hundreds of drawings since (the) inception of construction and this is an issue where a few requested documents weren't submitted by our third-party engineers. IPI's construction team is actively working with engineers of record and inspectors. The EORs are going to prepare and submit (the) documents to DPW for review soon."