SAIPAN — The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the Governor's COVID-19 Task Force on Monday reported two additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands total to 100 since March 28.
The two individuals were identified through travel screening and diagnosis was confirmed through testing upon arrival at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport.
They have been safely in quarantine and moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring, CHCC spokesman Lee Tenorio said.
He added that CHCC has initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed cases, including passengers on the same flight.
As of Nov. 9, according to the CHCC COVID-19 dashboard, there were eight people in isolation while 93 had been released under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
In a telephone interview, COVID-19 Task Force Chairman Warren Villagomez said none of the individuals who recently tested positive for COVID-19 are in the hospital.
He also said there is still no need to utilize the alternate care site at Kanoa Resort, which was officially handed over to CHCC on Oct. 28.
Right now, Villagomez said, the cases that are in isolation do not require hospitalization or the use of the alternate care site,
The CHCC COVID-19 dashboard also indicates that it has been 85 days since the last community transmission occurred in the CNMI.
Of the 100 COVID-19 cases in the CNMI, 74 were inbound passengers diagnosed through travel screening. Of these cases, 36 arrived from the U.S. mainland, 27 from a U.S. territory and 11 from foreign countries.