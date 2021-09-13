CNMI reaches 80% vaccination goal

SAIPAN — Hopwood Middle School seventh grader Divine Baxter on Friday received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which means that at least 80% of the eligible population of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands is vaccinated fully against the coronavirus disease.
Together with her mother, Jolene Muna, Baxter encouraged other eligible community members to get vaccinated.
"I feel good about it," said Baxter, who added that she chose to get vaccinated so she can help keep her classmates, friends and other community members safe.
"We're going on two years with this coronavirus," Baxter's mother said. "I'm diabetic. I need to watch my health and my family members' health as well. This is one step forward."
Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna on Friday said, "Fully vaccinating 80% of our eligible population is a huge feat. It is a community effort that we should be proud of – protecting ourselves and our loved ones, especially those who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines."
She added, "We have been advocating for vaccine administration and we will continue to accelerate our efforts in vaccinating the community."
CHCC on Friday reported that yet another traveler tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the commonwealth's total to 250 cases since March 28, 2020.
The individual was identified by travel screening and confirmed through testing on arrival on Thursday. The individual has been quarantined and is actively monitored.
CHCC said its Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team has initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed cases.
All COVID-19-positive results are investigated thoroughly, CHCC said, adding that currently, there is only one active hospitalization.
'Hard work'
On Friday afternoon, Gov. Ralph Torres announced that the CNMI officially achieved vaccination of 80% of its eligible population age 12 years and older.
"This accomplishment is a testament to proactive planning and hard work by our executive leadership, our COVID-19 Task Force led by Chairman Warren Villagomez, our Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. led by CEO Esther Muna, our doctors and nurses, and, of course, our first responders," the governor said in a statement.
He noted his administration's commitment to assisting CHCC in encouraging CNMI residents to get vaccinated through the recently concluded "Road to 80" campaign.
"Our administration committed $100,000 to the Road to 80 campaign to encourage everyone in our community to get vaccinated for a chance to win prizes and incentives, and we are glad to see people coming out to get vaccinated these last few months to protect themselves and their loved ones," the governor said.
He added that the decisions throughout the course of the pandemic were not easy, but emphasized that the decisions were made to keep everyone in the CNMI safe from the coronavirus disease.