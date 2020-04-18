CNMI readies free mass testing for all

SAIPAN – The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the governor’s COVID-19 Task Force will conduct mass COVID-19 tests, CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna said.
“The governor wants it done, and it is going to be free – this is about controlling (the virus),” she added.
On Monday evening, 20,000 test kits purchased by the CNMI government from South Korea arrived on Saipan. An additional 40,000 test kits are expected to be delivered over the weekend.
Undocumented workers will get free tests
Muna reiterated her appeal to members of community, including undocumented foreigners, to come forward and get tested. “We want to make sure that any barriers are removed in regards to protecting all the people of this community.”
The test kits from South Korea are not U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved, but Muna said they will help “identify potential asymptomatic patients and the prevalence of the virus in our community.”
Experts believe that South Korea’s widespread testing helped manage the viral spread in the Asian country. On Monday, CNN reported that the U.S. government had ordered about 750,000 coronavirus tests from South Korea.
Muna said CHCC will also obtain test kits that are FDA-approved. “They will be available in the next two weeks. While we are waiting for them, we need to do our due diligence to protect this community.”
She said the hospital will focus on treating symptomatic patients. "And we will treat them with proper equipment that is in compliance with (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) and other federal regulations.”
CHCC, she added, also emphasizes contact tracing. “As soon as we've identified individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms, we isolate them and our medical team from the hospital will take care of them. As for the asymptomatic people, we will provide them guidance and information,” Muna said.
As of Wednesday, the CNMI had 13 positive COVID-19 cases and two deaths.