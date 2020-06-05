SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Del. Gregorio Sablan on Wednesday said the CNMI has received $125 million in federal emergency aid to address the health and economic crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding is primarily for the commonwealth government, the Public School System, Northern Marianas College, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and everyone working in health care, as well as food aid for children and families, Sablan said Wednesday during a virtual general membership meeting of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce.
Sablan said the CNMI is also getting economic impact payments amounting to another $45 million, as well as funding for the Payroll Protection Program that is helping businesses pay their employees.
"I'm working with Congress to leverage another $90 million from (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) at the governor's request," Sablan said. "This is a community disaster loan that can be converted to an outright grant if the commonwealth meets certain conditions."
Regarding the second round of PPP, he said, "I think the pool of money that is available has not been depleted, and I think banks or lenders here will continue to draw from the money as they see applications come in."