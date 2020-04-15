CNMI receives first batch of 60K test kits

Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced on Tuesday that they have received 20,000 COVID-19 test kits, the first batch of 60,000 purchased from South Korea.
The remaining 40,000 kits are expected to be received within the next week, according to a press release from Torres' office.
The CNMI governor said CHCC will be working on getting the test kits ready to begin testing residents by the end of this week or early next week. The CNMI has an estimated population of about 58,000.
In addition to the tests, a clinical pathologist from South Korea will arrive on Saipan to perform equipment calibration, test quality assurance and oversee quality control of the tests.
The 20,000 test kits that arrived Monday night are the DiaPlexQ (PCR) Novel Coronavirus Detection Kit, a fast and inexpensive technique to amplify small segments of DNA so they can be used to detect viruses such as COVID-19 in a short time frame.
They were purchased from SolGent in South Korea, according to CHCC CEO Esther Muña.
Torres began working to purchase the test kits for the CNMI three weeks ago, the release states.
"Our goal since Day One is to test everybody," Torres said. "It is going to take some time, but we are definitely moving in that direction."
The CNMI currently has 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19.