SAIPAN — Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna on Friday said reinforcements have arrived to help the lone hospital in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in its COVID-19 response.
She said additional support teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will help with monoclonal antibody testing and vaccinations.
Stephanie Kern-Allely, regional communicable disease epidemiologist of the Pacific Islands Health Officers Association, is no longer on island but will return, Muna said.
In the meantime, the CNMI needs an epidemiologist to analyze the data collected from contact tracing, hence the arrival of epidemiology support from the CDC.
HHS nurses with the National Disaster Medical Assistance Team also will assist the CNMI, Muna said.
She earlier said the rising number of positive community cases and hospitalizations was taking a toll on the islands' health care system.
CHCC operates the CNMI's sole hospital, emergency department, several outpatient clinics, a dialysis unit, ancillary services, behavioral health services and all public health functions, including the islands' COVID-19 response, such as COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and mental health services.