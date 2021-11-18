SAIPAN — Effective Friday, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands will implement new COVID-19 travel protocols that will, among other things, remove the quarantine requirement for some fully vaccinated individuals upon arrival.
In a presentation at the CNMI Safe Travels Summit at the Kensington Hotel on Tuesday morning, Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna said the new rules are still in line with the guidelines of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Quarantine will be unnecessary for fully vaccinated individuals residing in a fully vaccinated household, she said.
For an unvaccinated household, however, quarantine will be required for five days, while unvaccinated travelers will be required to quarantine for seven days, she added.
Muna said travelers with households that have at least one individual who is ineligible for the vaccine will be made aware that the ineligible member cannot go out into the community.
Travelers must still fill out a mandatory health declaration form, which includes a section where close contacts must be listed, prior to entry into the CNMI.
They will also be required to upload their vaccination cards into the system, unless they were vaccinated in the CNMI, in which case their card is already in the system.
A new team has been assembled to verify vaccination cards, inclusive of a secondary level of verification, which Muna said is intended to combat potential fraudulent cards.
"We don't want to quarantine you if we don't need to quarantine you, so we need to get to the (required) information. If you can't provide it, we can make the (calls) for you (to verify your information)," Muna said.
Travelers will still be required to be tested for COVID-19 upon the fifth day of their arrival.