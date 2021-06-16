CNMI Rep. Tina Sablan: There was no special committee report

SAIPAN — Rep. Tina Sablan on Monday said the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands House Special Committee on Fiscal Review of Executive Expenditures of the previous Legislature did not complete its investigation and therefore had no special committee report.
"Before the 21st Legislature's term ended, there was a draft report that the chairman presented to the special committee, and there were members on both sides who did not want to sign off on it," she said.
"There were objections to the draft language, and the deadline to submit the report had already lapsed."
At the time, Rep. Ralph Yumul, the chairman of the special committee, submitted a memorandum as a CNMI House communication instead.
The members of what was then the minority bloc submitted their own report, also as a House communication, Sablan said.
She added that this report included "findings of real consequence, highlighting specific violations of law and areas of abuse, and made recommendations for further oversight, legislative reform, and investigation."
The then-House minority bloc specifically recommended that the current, or 22nd, Legislature continue the investigation and determine whether the governor's conduct warranted censure, impeachment or other legislative action.
Members of the special committee in the previous Legislature were Rep. Ralph Yumul, then-Vice Speaker Lorenzo Deleon Guerrero, then-House Floor Leader John Paul Sablan, then-Rep. Luis John Castro, and Reps. Edwin Propst, Tina Sablan, Donald Manglona and Edmund Villagomez, who is now the speaker.
Four of the members were with the House Republican leadership while the other four were members of the then-House minority bloc.
The special committee was formed by then-Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao after the House Committee on Ways and Means received materials concerning expenditures and reimbursements of the administration.
Prior to the formation of this special committee, then-Speaker Attao also created a House Special Committee on Federal Assistance and Disaster Related Funding, also chaired by Yumul, to look into the expenditure of federal funds given to the CNMI.
The members of this committee were John Paul Sablan, Joel Camacho, Joseph Guerrero and Tina Sablan, the sole minority bloc member.
On June 12, 2020, the then-House minority bloc released thousands of pages of records of the governor's first-class travel, official representation, reimbursement, executive security, housing expenses and utilities expenses.
These records were obtained through an Open Government Act request to the Department of Finance.
Regarding the reopening of the investigation into executive expenditures, Rep. Tina Sablan said the House Judiciary and Government Operations Committee, chaired by her fellow Democrat, Rep. Celina Babauta, is "the appropriate committee to carry out this investigation."
On Friday, the committee reopened the investigation into Gov. Ralph Torres' public expenditures.